Patanjali lauki-amla juice: 5-minute detox from pollution, radiation, toxins

With today’s accelerated lifestyle, our bodies are constantly exposed to pollution, radiation, and toxic poisons. Detoxification is essential to keep the body healthy and energetic. Patanjali Bottle Gourd (Lauki-Amla) juice is a natural way to cleanse your body and get fit overall.

Why Patanjali Lauki-Amla juice?

Patanjali’s Lauki-Amla Juice is a blend of fresh, high-quality extracts from bottle gourd (lauki) and Indian gooseberry (amla). It is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Packed with vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B6, and A, it is an ideal health drink with low fat and cholesterol content.

Key benefits of Lauki-Amla juice

1. Weight loss

Lauki juice is another low-calorie drink with as few calories as 12 per 100 grams. Thus, this is an ideal drink for those who want to shed off more pounds.

2. Controls blood pressure

It is rich in potassium that controls blood pressure and supports heart health.

3. Improves kidney function

Lauki juice decreases inflammation and enhances kidney functionality. It’s particularly beneficial for those having high uric acid levels.

4. Boosts immunity

Is rich in Vitamin C, and the juice strengthens the immune system that helps the body to fight infections more efficiently.

5. Aids digestion

The juice is rich in fiber that helps promote healthy intestinal activities and alleviates issues like constipation.

6. Electrolyte balance

Lauki has the essential electrolytes which help to keep the body’s balance in place and keep from dehydration.

Added benefits of Patanjali Lauki-Amla juice

This juice does not stop at the bottle gourd and amla benefits. It contains tulsi and mint extracts that make it an even more detoxifying and cooling beverage. The preservative agents it makes use of include potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate, which guarantee long shelf life and do not affect its potency.

Patanjali Lauki-Amla Juice is very effective in the treatment and prevention of:

Heart disorders

Diabetes

Jaundice

Hypertension

Fungal and urinary tract infections

Oxidative stress and digestive issues

Skin infections, acne, and wounds

Neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s

Typhoid and cholera

Storage and shelf life

This juice has a storage life of nine months after manufacture date. Keep it in a cool, dry place and seal the container tightly immediately after opening.

It is a natural, nutrient-rich detoxification solution of the body. Patanjali Lauki-Amla juice may help with weight management, proper digestion of food, and healthy immunity, making it an ideal accompaniment to your daily routine for health. Use it regularly, maintain a balanced diet, and combine this drink with healthy lifestyle options for maximum benefits.

Give your body the care it deserves—detox, refresh, and rejuvenate with Patanjali Lauki-Amla juice today!