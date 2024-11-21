How Patanjali products can protect you against Delhi pollution

As Delhi air continues deteriorating in quality, it is imperative to take safety measures to protect your health. Patanjali offers some excellent natural products that may help safeguard yourself from the damaging consequences of Delhi pollution.

1. Patanjali herbal face mask

For those stepping outdoors, Patanjali’s Herbal Face Mask provides a layer of protection against dust and pollutants. Its natural ingredients like tulsi and aloe vera help soothe the skin while shielding it from environmental stressors.

2. Patanjali aloe vera gel

Pollution irritates your skin, but Patanjali’s Aloe Vera Gel provides a natural remedy that cools and hydrates your skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and soothe irritation caused by the harsh air.

3. Patanjali honey and lemon

Fortify your immune system with the Honey and Lemon mix by Patanjali. This formula, an oxide-antioxidant rich, helps fight oxidative stress caused by air pollution. It strengthens the respiratory system, with relief in respiratory tract issues in polluted environments.

4. Patanjali Divya Swasari Pravahi

Divya Swasari Pravahi is the natural remedy that can be used by those who suffer from respiratory issues. The herbal syrup helps cleanse the respiratory tract, and anyone suffering from coughing and wheezing symptoms caused by polluted air can find relief.

5. Patanjali herbal shampoo

Pollution doesn’t only stain your skin, but it also affects your hair. Patanjali Herbal Shampoo comprising neem and tea tree oil helps to detoxify the scalp and hair from dust, dirt, and other Delhi pollution elements.

6. Patanjali ghee:

Nutrition-dense Ghee from Patanjali maintains your health in general. One regularly consumes it to help your body fight back damage caused by pollution, makes your digestion good, and enhances immunity.

7. Patanjali Immunity Booster

Patanjali Immunity Booster tablets are packed with herbs such as ashwagandha and giloy, which may help strengthen your immune system against the adverse effects of air pollution. A strong immune system is essential to fight off pollutants that affect your respiratory and overall health.

Patanjali’s multiple herbal and Ayurvedic products help you take precautionary measures for your health and wellbeing in the polluted environment of Delhi.