Patanjali helping you navigate menopause with ease

Menopause signifies not only a physical transition but also an emotional and mental one. It marks the end of a woman’s reproductive stage, triggering shifts not only in hormones but also in mood, weight, emotions, and more. For most women, menopause sets in around their 50s, and navigating this phase is rarely smooth. Weight gain, hot flashes, excessive sweating, loss of appetite, and body pain are among the common symptoms experienced during menopause. While medical treatments and therapies exist to alleviate these discomforts, Ayurvedic herbs also offer a range of benefits. Here, we present a list of Ayurvedic herbs endorsed by Patanjali to incorporate into daily life for relief from menopause symptoms.

Ashwagandha

Menopause often brings stress, anxiety, hot flashes, hormonal imbalances, and body pain. Ashwagandha, with its adaptogenic properties, relieves these symptoms by maintaining hormonal balance, reducing stress, and promoting better sleep. Patanjali Divya Nari Kanti Syrup, containing ashwagandha and other key Ayurvedic herbs, aids in headache and back pain relief and alleviates weakness symptoms during menopause.

Cardamom

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can adversely affect mood and disrupt sleep patterns, impacting overall nervous system function. Adding cardamom to tea or daily meals can help improve mood and mental well-being.

Triphala

Detoxification is essential for overall well-being. Triphala, a blend of amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki, is renowned for purifying the body and enhancing general well-being and mood, thereby easing the menopausal transition. Triphala also helps balance the digestive system.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is an excellent remedy for hot flashes and skin irritation. Its soothing and cooling properties calm the skin, while aloe vera juice aids in cooling and rehydrating the body.

Licorice

Licorice is beneficial for managing hormonal fluctuations. Whether it’s stress management or relief from hot flashes, this potent Ayurvedic herb is supported by science for its effectiveness in alleviating menopausal symptoms.

In summary, these are just a few of the key Ayurvedic herbs that, when integrated into daily routines in the form of powders or supplements, can benefit menopausal women.

