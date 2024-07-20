Patanjali’s Fevogrit gains recognition in international research journal

In a significant developments, Patanjali’s Ayurvedic medicine Fevogrit has been highlighted in a recent study published in the prestigious research journal Animal Models and Experimental Medicine.

This publication by Wiley, a leading American research publisher, underscores Fevogrit’s potential as an effective treatment for fever without the adverse effects associated with conventional allopathic medicines.

The research indicates that Fevogrit, an Ayurvedic formulation, can effectively manage fever by addressing its underlying causes while minimizing side effects.

This finding aligns with the traditional Ayurvedic approach, which emphasizes treating the root causes of ailments rather than just alleviating symptoms.

Acharya Balkrishna, a key figure at Patanjali, expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the intrinsic value of Ayurveda and its role in modern medicine.

He highlighted the significance of the inclusion of Indian medicinal plants in international research journals using their original Sanskrit names and Devanagari script.

For more details on the research, the full paper is available at: Fevogrit Research Paper