Swami Ramdev emphasizes India’s role as ‘vishwaguru’ on Guru Purnima

The Guru Purnima festival, symbolizing the sacred Guru-disciple tradition, was celebrated with great devotion and faith at the Yoga Bhavan Auditorium, Patanjali Wellness, Yogpeeth-2 in Haridwar.

The event was graced by the presence of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, the founder and president of Patanjali Yogpeeth, and Acharya Balkrishna, the general secretary.

Swami Ramdev highlighted the significance of Guru Purnima as a prestigious and fulfilling festival that honors India’s Guru, Rishi, Vedic, and Sanatan traditions.

Advertisement

He emphasized that various ideological fanaticisms and forms of terrorism have been exposed globally, and the world now looks to India for guidance in education, medicine, and overall societal direction.

According to Swami Ramdev, India’s historical role as a world guru must be reclaimed, and over 100 crore Sanatan Dharmis should become true representatives of their gurus by embodying Yoga, Vedic, and Sanatan principles in their lives.

Addressing the verification process for temporary shops and dhaba owners during the Kanwar Mela, Swami Ramdev stated that revealing one’s identity should not be an issue, and everyone should take pride in their name.

He urged the Kanwar pilgrims to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the embodiment of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

He also praised the Dhami government’s decision to patent the four Dhams as commendable.

Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj called for the festival to bring purity and sanctity into everyone’s lives and encouraged people to live based on the lives of their ancestors.

He stressed the importance of the company of great men and the guidance of a Guru for resolving life’s complexities.

He also urged Kanwariyas to maintain restraint in their speech and behavior, ensuring no trouble is caused during their devotion and faith.

The event saw the participation of service heads, monks, unit heads, department heads, and in-charges of all units associated with Patanjali Yogpeeth, along with students.