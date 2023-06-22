HPCL energizes the International Day of Yoga with remarkable participation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a energy Maharatna, enthusiastically joined the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga. Embracing the initiative by the United Nations to promote physical and mental well-being through Yoga, HPCL showcased its commitment to holistic employee well-being and encouraged stakeholders to incorporate Yoga into their daily lives.

To kickstart the celebrations, HPCL’s top executives, including the Chairman & Managing Director, Director of Finance, and Director of HR, along with senior officials, participated in Yoga asanas. They virtually joined the nationwide program led by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21st, serves as a platform to emphasize the benefits of Yoga and its contribution to overall health. This year, the theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ symbolizing India’s vision of unity and a shared future for all.

Chairman & Managing Director, Director of Finance, Director of HR, along with Senior Officials and their families actively participated in the Yoga session, setting an inspiring example for HPCL employees nationwide. The company also organized Yoga sessions in various locations across the country, inviting employees, their families, and the local community to experience the numerous benefits of this ancient practice.

Expressing his delight at the wholehearted involvement of employees and stakeholders on the International Day of Yoga, Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director of HPCL, emphasized that Yoga extends beyond physical exercise. He stated, “Yoga is a path to holistic well-being. At HPCL, we prioritize nurturing the physical, mental, and emotional health of our employees. The International Day of Yoga provided us with an excellent opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to employee well-being and raise awareness about the significance of Yoga.”