How to combat air pollution after Diwali, shares doctor

After a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic, a lot of excitement is likely to be seen in people celebrating Diwali this year.

But alongwith the celebration comes pollution every year with a cloud of thick smoke which can have adverse effects on lung health, especially those already suffering from lung diseases and existing lung conditions.

Apart from crackers, there are many reasons which contribute towards pollution including, crop burning, emissions of vehicles, and weather patterns.

Firecrackers have many chemicals in them that can cause burns or respiratory attacks and also contribute to causing many infectious diseases and inflammations.

Thus, to combat the same, here are a few tips from Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant – Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Mumbai on what one should do to overcome air pollution during Diwali:

1.Avoid lighting candles and diyas indoors, which will keep indoor pollution in check. One can use sustainable LED lights as they do not release particulate matter.

2.Avoid places where people are bursting firecrackers; usually harmful chemicals are emitted from them.

3.People with pre-existing respiratory conditions must keep their emergency medicines, nebulizers, and other medical kits handy at all times. Make sure that you take your medication, if any, without fail.

4.Congestion in the throat brought on by pollution and smog can be extremely uncomfortable.

5.After returning inside from the outside, practise gargling with alkaline water. It ought to relieve discomfort and stop the cough.