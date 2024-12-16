How to boost haemoglobin naturally: Ramdev’s simple tips

Yoga guru Ramdev has revealed an easy and effective way to boost haemoglobin levels. According to him, one will be able to feel the result within a week. He advises a juice containing carrot, beetroot, and pomegranate that is nutrient-rich. Ramdev has maintained a haemoglobin level of 17.5 for several years and he says this is higher than the normal range for adults.

For men, the acceptable range is between 13.2 to 16.6 grams per deciliter (g/dL), and for women it is between 11.6 to 15 g/dL. Ramdev adds that wheatgrass and aloe vera can be added to this juice for more benefits.

Advertisement

Other treatments are to soak 2 to 5 dates (khajur), figs (anjeer), and Indian gooseberry preserves (murabba) overnight and consume them in the morning. Intake of jaggery or sugarcane juice can also be done. According to Ramdev, sugarcane is not only good for haemoglobin but also for the liver and jaundice.

Advertisement

Watch the entire process here:

He also highlights the importance of incorporating certain foods into your daily meals. Bajra (pearl millet) and sweet potato are excellent winter superfoods that can enhance haemoglobin levels. For added flavor, Ramdev recommends sprinkling Patanjali’s chat masala on these foods.

He also says that for a healthy and tasty twist, make raita with raw bathua, a leafy green. This simple dish can be an excellent addition to your diet, which will help improve haemoglobin levels. Ramdev claims that with consistent effort, these dietary changes can help a person with haemoglobin as low as 7 g/dL reach 14 g/dL over time.

These tips are aimed to increase haemoglobin as well as improve general health. These foods, loaded with iron, vitamins, and other essential nutrients, are easily available and are not expensive. Therefore, they are an excellent way to maintain good health in a natural way.

With any dietary change, it is always best to consult a healthcare professional if you have underlying health conditions. However, these are natural remedies based on traditional Indian practices that may hold a good promise for helping to maintain haemoglobin levels and overall well-being.