Chyawanprash is an old Ayurvedic tonic of varied health benefits, ranging from immune system boosting to adding more energy. If one wishes to prepare this tasty nutritional concoction at his or her home, Ramdev, the yoga guru, has a simple recipe that you can follow.

First, you need fresh amla or Indian gooseberry, which is the star ingredient of Chyawanprash. Amla is sourced from farmers all over India by Patanjali, supporting their livelihood and ensuring that there is a steady supply of this potent fruit. Boil the amla until it becomes soft. Once done, you make a smooth paste out of it.

To do this, mix the paste with cow ghee. After letting the mixture brown, prepare the chasni (sugary syrup) made of boiling jaggery, which is added to this paste mixture.

It is then continued on a low flame for further cooking. For its enhanced health benefits, include several dry fruits such as munakka (raisins), khajur (dates), almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. These ingredients both intensify the flavor and make this Chyawanprash a more healthy concoction.

Add a small quantity of ashwagandha and shatavari powder to further enhance the benefits. Both of them are rejuvenating. You can also add a pinch of Patanjali kesar or saffron to make it look and smell luxurious.

For a variation that is specially suited for children, you may add extra dry fruits to it and turn it into a nutritious version called Balprash. If you are trying to avoid sugar, then simply skip the jaggery and enjoy a more natural version of the tonic.

More than just a sweet treat, Chyawanprash is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is rich in Vitamin C, which helps to build the immune system, and antioxidant properties fight infections. The regular intake can also enhance digestion, metabolism, and nutrient absorption, making it a very good digestive tonic.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Chyawanprash is known to increase energy levels, reduce fatigue, and promote overall vitality. It also supports respiratory health by improving lung function and clearing the respiratory tract.

For those concerned about skin health, this formulation helps detoxify the body, leading to clearer skin and reduced signs of aging. Additionally, it enhances cognitive function, boosting memory and concentration.

Chyawanprash is a holistic supplement with the ability to balance blood sugar and improve heart health. This time-honored tonic can be made at home or bought from Patanjali.