Homoeopathy can treat sleep apnea successfully

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai. He was ailing for some time and died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

What is Sleep Apnea? Does Homeopathy have a treatment for this condition. ?

Have you not heard people complaining that they feel sleepy during the day and cannot carry on with their routine work or drive a car. On inquiry, it is found that they are unable to sleep in the night as they wake up suddenly gasping for breath. Let’s see what this condition is, its impact on the human body, and how this can be treated through Homoeopathy.

“Sleep Apnea” is a disease that we do not know much about. But very few know that it could be dangerous for one’s physical as well as psychological health?

“Sleep Apnea” is a respiratory disease related to the breathing function of your body resulting in sleepiness during the day causing an inability to work by remaining active physically. If this disease aggravates it paves the way for other serious diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, etc.

There are a number of patients in India and Overseas who are totally under the grip of this disease and are being treated regularly through other branches of medicine.

Sleep Apnea is basically of two types: Central and Obstructive. In Central Sleep Apnea the brain fails to send signals to the breathing muscles and it is known to be less common among patients. In Obstructive Sleep Apnea air is obstructed from flowing into and out of the nose resulting in the reduction of oxygen level in the body causing the patient to snore loudly at night. This condition in a person basically persists in a lying position and the highest percentage if it is prevalent among patients all over the globe. Men are more prone to get sleep apnea in their life span and are the highest percentage among the patients. Therefore they should be more careful and upon first notice immediately consult an Homoeopathic expert.

It may be noted that it is never confirmed that women are far away from this disease and therefore they also should be aware of any of its symptoms. If the symptoms persist with respect to the respiratory problem or difficulty in inhaling fresh air an Homeopathic Doctor needs to be consulted.

Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine. The selection of homeopathic remedies is based upon the theory of individualization and symptoms similarity by using a holistic approach.

Homoeopathy thus acts as a boon for treating this disease because it can treat both types of Sleep Apnea without creating serious discomfort to the patients. But the crucial thing is all is dependent on the remedy that a Homoeopathic Physician prescribes to a particular patient according to one’s age and seriousness of the disease. The Doctor asks different questions regarding the ailment and evaluates the sensitivities and susceptibilities of the patient. Here is an example.

Symptoms

1. Problem in inhaling

2. Feeling short of breath

3. Feeling tired the whole day

4. Keeping awake at nighttime

5. Feeling irritated

6. Forgetfulness

7. Feeling tired just by doing some light work

8. Snoring

9. Memory Loss

Homoeopathic Remedies

1. Arsenicum album is prescribed for individuals who have breathing difficulties.

2. Sulphur is a commonly used homeopathic remedy especially given in breathing congestions.

3. Lachesis is a remedy prescribed for uncontrollable conditions which sometimes persist at night.

4. Spongia is also a better option when there is a feeling of a blocked chest area.

5. Opium is also prescribed for patients who feel confused after a sleep disorder.

But this is only a general outline of the symptoms and remedies. But for appropriate prescription, it is advised to consult a professional Homeopathic Doctor.

Prevention

1. Stop smoking.

2. Stop the consumption of liquor.

3. Do some respiratory exercises in the morning hours before sunrise.

4. Eat healthy food, especially fibrous eatable items in your diet.

There are various systems of treatment as always for any malady. But Homeopathic treatment is gentle, certain, and permanent. Keep faith in Homoeopathy. It certainly is effective and has the ability to cure diseases of its root. Do not ignore symptoms relating to sleep apnea even if they appear mild in the initial stages. Consult your Homeopathic Doctor without losing time.

(By Dr. Pankaj Aggarwal is a Senior Homoeopath at Agrawal Homoeo Clinic)