When Joe Biden woke up and came out in public, people were surprised at the odd marks that suddenly appeared on his face on Wednesday. But now it has come to light that one of the oldest-ever presidents in the history of the US Joe Biden has a serious problem of ‘Sleep apnea’ and is using a CPAP machine, according to the White House.

The announcement came on Wednesday after reporters spotted marks on his face from the mask used to help him breathe at night.

About 30 million Americans have sleep apnoea, doctors say. A CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device gently pumps air into a mask over the mouth and nose during sleep, holding the airways open.

Sleep apnea is a disorder that cause a person to stop breathing while asleep. The brain tries to protect you by waking you up enough to breathe, but this prevents restful, healthy sleep. Over time, this condition can cause serious complications. However, this condition is often very manageable, especially with close adherence to prescribed treatments.

Its symptoms include seizures in which one temporarily stops breathing during sleep, gasping for air during sleep, loud snoring, and fatigue even after a full night’s rest.

Doctors say this can result in poor memory and concentration, and the exhaustion causes a significantly higher risk of accidents.

The president has disclosed about him having Sleep apnea since 2008. Biden used the machine on Tuesday night, White House officials said. The imprint lines on his face were apparent when he left Wednesday morning for a speech in Chicago.

Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. are thought to have the condition, though only about 6 million are diagnosed with it, according to the American Medical Association.