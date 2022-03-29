Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B releases second single ‘Kal Chutti Hai’

After the success of his first single ‘Bachcha Party’, late music composer Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B, is out with another track ‘Kal Chutti Hai’.

With summer vacations just around the corner, this latest song is perfect to drive your kids with energy and enthusiasm. Depicting immense passion and zeal, the song brings Eshaan Shaikh and Rego B, together, with a zealous and passionate fervor.

Grooving to the quirky lyrics crooned by acclaimed lyricist — Abhinav Nagar, the music for this kids’ vacation anthem has been given by famed composer — Shameer Tandon.

Collaborating with Saregama for the second time, Rego B said, “I had an absolutely lovely time shooting this song. The song is a hip-hop and new age pop song. The beats and the rhythm of the song will immediately get you hooked once you hear the song. It’s not a children’s song according to me, it’s for everyone because at the end who doesn’t love vacations.”

Creating the music for this song, Shameer Tandon said, “In this juggernaut of love & heartbreak songs being released on a daily basis, I am happy to present innocent songs by children…. I am excited to bring on board Lt Bappida’s grandson Rego B again with Kal Chutti Hai. Do watch the song for his power pack performance which will definitely not let you down.”