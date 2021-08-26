Follow Us:
Gift your pet the most comfortable on International Dog Day

Comfort, relaxation and the well-being of your pet is your priority. As much as your dogs love being active and on the go, rest and good sleep is an important step towards maintaining the overall health of your pets.

Your special bond with your pawsome buddy is irreplaceable The best thing you can do for them is to get them a great bed for those endless hours of snooze time.

Comfort, relaxation and the well-being of your pet is your priority. As much as your dogs love being active and on the go, rest and good sleep is an important step towards maintaining the overall health of your pets. Premium sleep solutions brand, SleepyCat is here to help you to do just that, their beds ensure your dog receives sound sleep in perfect posture each night. The Bed comes in two variants – Original & Orthopedic and 4 sizes depending on the size of the pet.

 

