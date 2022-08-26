Top 10 ideas to celebrate International Dog Day

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. It was started in 2004 by animal rights advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert, Colleen Paige. Since then, the day has been widely recognized and adopted by various international organizations.

The day is dedicated to creating awareness about the exploitation of dogs at the hands of dog breeders and ‘puppy mills’ and how their number is increasing in shelters, where they are ill-treated. The day appeals to more and more dog-lovers to come forward and rescue and adopt more animals out of these shelters.

Here are 10 amazing ideas of how you can celebrate International Dog Day:

Volunteer at a local shelter

If you do not have a pet dog and you really want to do something for the adorable creatures, find a dog shelter near your place and look for the various activities that they conduct for the dogs. Every dog shelter offers a number of activities, from feeding to organizing games. You can volunteer at a local dog shelter and be a part of these activities. Great way to celebrate International Dog Day.

Donate to dog welfare organizations

Another way to be a part of this international celebration is to donate to such organizations. The donation does not necessarily have to be monetary. You can ask the organizations about their requirements and you can donate the exact articles. Some organizations accept used clothes, bedding, and even food articles.

Take your dog out

If you have your own pet dog, it is time to take your furry companion on a long walk, on a route, which has not been explored before. It would be a new experience for the pet and your dog would love every bit of it.

Organize a dog party

It is a great time to organize a party themed around International Dog Day. If you have a good social network in your vicinity, you can call people who have pets, while people who do not have pets but are true dog-lovers, can also join. It would be a real treat for the dogs, as they would get to meet other dogs and lovely humans.

Gift your neighbour’s dog

It’s a great day to buy a gift for your neighbour’s dog. You can buy a small treat, the snack that the dog likes or a bell or a name tag. Dogs love being treated with gifts!

Get a GPS tracker for your dog

There is a wide variety of GPS trackers that are available for the dogs in the market. This International Dog Day, buy a GPS tracker for your pet and you can easily track it on your device. Your best friend would not be lost.

Get photographed

Another great idea is to hire a professional photographer and get photographed with your pet. Pet-centric photographers have amazing props and ideas for an amazing photography session, that would give both of you the best memories.

Take your dog for a grooming session

Spoil your dog with a makeover or a grooming session. It’s the time of the year, when the ‘dog has its day’! Book a grooming session and check out the list of services that they have to offer.

Cook something special for your dog

Check out some great treat recipes on YouTube and cook something special for your furry friend. You must know what your pet loves, so just go ahead and cook it.

Get a new toy or bedding

Gift your pet dog a new toy or a new bed space. Make your dog feel the occasion and celebrate International Dog Day with a perfect gift.