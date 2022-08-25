International Dog Day commemorates our furry, selfless friends

Dogs are undoubtedly man’s furry best friends. The adorable creatures come in different sizes and each kind is equally loved, because of one factor; loyalty. The companionship between man and dog dates back centuries and they have been domesticated and lived close-by to their human masters for several thousand years.

August 26 is International Dog Day which is dedicated to celebrate the love and compassion that dogs shower over humans.

History of International Dog Day

The day was started to be observed in 2004, when pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige proposed it. The motive behind her proposal was to create awareness about the needs of dogs and draw people’s attention to the increasing number of dogs in shelters. She wanted more people to come forward and adopt such dogs from the animal shelters and give them a new home, where they could enjoy human companionship. She chose the date August 26, as it was the day her family adopted a dog named Sheltie, when she was 10 years old.

In 2013, the US state of New York, adopted International Dog Day in its legislature and recognized it as a recognized holiday. Since then, several other countries, government and non-government organizations and individuals have celebrated the day.

Purpose of celebrating International Dog Day

The purpose behind recognizing the day was to create awareness about the needs and requirements of dogs. Dogs belong to various breeds, shapes and sizes and the day aims at celebrating every breed and every kind of dog. The primary motive of the day is to highlight the increasing number of dogs that are sent to animal shelters, so they can be adopted. Moreover, there are many dogs that are ill-treated by breeders or abandoned by their owners. International Dog Day appeals to dog-lovers to come forward and rescue such animals.

Also, the day is dedicated to pay tribute to dogs around the world that work selflessly for the safety of fellow humans, bringing them comfort and guarding home against intruders. There are numerous dogs involved in security and defense activities, working in close conjunction with drug-detection agencies, civil-defense, and saving human lives. There are also dogs, trained and deployed to assist disabled and blind people, working for law enforcement in their local communities. The day commemorates the efforts of such dogs.

The aims of the International Dog Day are outlined as:

Creating awareness about dogs that need to be rescued

Recognize the efforts of dogs

Discourage people from buying dogs from breeders and pet stores, who function unethically

Encourage dog adoption

Rescue dogs that are being abused and are homeless

Significance of the day

Ever since the day was first observed in 2004, an estimated one million dogs have been rescued and saved from the US alone. The number goes into several millions, when international figures are considered. The day inspires many dog-lovers to go ahead and adopt a dog, to give them a loving home.

Society has started to recognize the efforts made by dogs in saving human lives, while keeping their own lives on the line.