International dog day: Bollywood stars and their furry friends

On International Dog Day, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the special bond between Bollywood stars and their furry friends. As the world celebrates the joy and unconditional love that dogs bring into our lives, we look at how some of our favorite Bollywood celebrities cherish their canine companions. From heartwarming social media posts to shared adventures, these stars show that their dogs are more than just pets—they are family.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, the international superstar known for her acting prowess, is also a doting dog mom to two beloved pets, Diana and Panda. Not only do these adorable dogs make frequent appearances on Priyanka’s social media, but they also have their own accounts, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Priyanka’s affection for her pets is evident in the loving photos and joyful moments she shares, showcasing a bond that transcends borders.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood heartthrob, has a special partner in crime—his dog, Katori. Katori’s presence is a constant delight on Kartik’s Instagram feed, where their playful antics and heartwarming moments are shared with fans. Whether Katori is helping Kartik with film promotions or simply adding a touch of fun to his daily life, the pair’s relationship is a testament to the joy that pets bring to their owners.

Radhikka Madan

Actress Radhikka Madan is capturing hearts on and off the screen, and her love for her pet dog, Cosmo, is no exception. Cosmo frequently makes appearances on Radhikka’s social media, and their bond is evident in the warm and candid moments shared with fans. Radhikka’s connection with Cosmo highlights the special place pets hold in our lives, providing both comfort and companionship.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty, known for her grace and charm, shares a deep bond with her pet dog, Belle. The actress often posts endearing photos of her time with Belle, showcasing their serene and loving relationship. The elegance of Diana and the cuteness of Belle make them a duo that fans can’t help but adore, proving that the simplest moments with our pets can bring immense joy.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s relationship with his dog, Joey, is a heartwarming example of the special bond between humans and their pets. Varun frequently shares photos and videos of Joey on social media, capturing their adventures and playful interactions. The genuine affection between Varun and Joey is clear, demonstrating the joy and comfort that a loyal canine companion can provide.

Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat is another Bollywood star who shares a close bond with his dog, Drogo. Drogo often steals the limelight on Pulkit’s social media, where their heartwarming moments together are showcased. With Drogo’s charm and Pulkit’s stylish flair, this duo embodies the joy and love that pets bring into their owners’ lives.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, part of the Kapoor family’s next generation, is a proud dog mom to Panda and Mochi. These adorable pets are frequently seen accompanying Khushi on her daily routines, from gym visits to city outings. Panda and Mochi also have their own lively social media presence, where fans can catch glimpses of their adventures with Khushi. The Kapoor sisters’ love for their dogs highlights the important role pets play in their lives.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey, known for her impressive acting skills, is also a devoted pet parent. She frequently shares photos of her time with her dogs, whether they’re running on the beach or cuddling at home. Shalini’s affection for her pets is evident in the joyful moments she captures, showcasing a bond that is both tender and strong.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, a rising star in Bollywood, is also a dedicated dog lover. Her posts often feature her cuddling with her furry friend, reflecting a softer and more personal side of her life. Rasha’s affection for her dog highlights the special role that pets play in providing comfort and companionship.

Jasleen Royal

Singer Jasleen Royal is another celebrity who shares a deep bond with her dog, Kobe. Whether they’re enjoying a day at the beach or sharing a quiet moment at home, Jasleen and Kobe’s relationship is a beautiful example of the joy that pets bring into our lives. Jasleen even dedicated a song to Kobe, underscoring the profound connection they share.

As we celebrate International Dog Day, it’s heartwarming to see how Bollywood’s brightest stars find true companionship in their beloved pets. These furry friends are more than just animals—they are family members who bring joy, comfort, and unconditional love. Through playful antics, serene moments, and heartfelt connections, these pets remind us of the simple yet profound happiness that our canine companions offer.