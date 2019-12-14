Paneer or cottage cheese has become an integral part of Indian cuisine. It is an amazing ingredient every vegetarian looks forward to in the food menu. It is used to prepare different varieties of gravy dishes as well as snacks. One of the most delectable paneer gravy dishes you can enjoy with any Indian bread is ‘Saucy Paneer’.

Saucy paneer is a popular North Indian dish. If you are a paneer lover, you would love to have this dish every week. Here is the quick recipe:

Serves: 8-10

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Paneer: 500 grams

Pure ghee: 3 tbsp

Garlic: 1 tsp (grated)

Ginger: 1 tsp (thickly grated)

Onion: 2 (sliced)

Capsicum: 2 (cut in strips)

Coriander leaves: a handful

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Kasuri methi: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Tomato sauce as prepared

Fresh cream: 1 cup

Ingredients for tomato sauce

Tomatoes: 8 (medium) or tomato puree 3 cups

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Garlic: 1 tsp (grated)

Ginger: 1 tsp (grated)

Cinnamon stick: 1

Cloves: 3-4

Method

Prepare the tomato sauce first. Pressure cook all ingredients of tomato sauce together and give one whistle on high flame. Simmer on low flame for five minutes. Turn off the flame and let the pressure release on its own. Open the lid and let it cool. Add ½ tsp of sugar and grind boiled ingredients mix to a fine paste. If the sauce is too thick, you can add half a cup of water and grind again. Sauce for this dish is ready.

Heat three tablespoons of pure ghee in a non-stick pan. Add garlic. Stir fry for a minute. Add sliced onions and stir fry on high flame for two to three minutes. Add red chilli powder, kasuri methi and turmeric powder. Stir for a minute.

Add tomato sauce as prepared. Cook till a boil comes on high flame. Add salt and cook for two to three minutes more. Add capsicum strips and cook for two to three minutes stirring occasionally. Add paneer pieces cut lengthwise in strips around half-inch thick and three inches long.

Cook till gravy is saucy and add ginger strips. Turn off flame and add cumin powder and cream. Give a good stir. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Best to have saucy paneer sizzling hot with roti, chapatti, paratha or naan.