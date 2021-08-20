Raise a toast to your sibling

After you’ve tied the rakhi, bitten into the sweets and exchanged gifts, it’s time for some old fashioned sibling bonding over a drink or two. We line up a bunch of cocktails you can enjoy making together on this special day. Made from only Polska rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polska vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

BELVEDERE OLD TOWN FIZZ

* 40 ml – Belvedere Vodka

* 15 ml – Sparkling Wine

* 20 ml – Lime

* 15 ml – Honey Water (2:1)

* 6-8 – Mint Leaves

* A dash of Angostura

* Lime Wheel

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.

BELVEDERE POMME HIGHBALL

* 45 ml – Belvedere Vodka

* 60 ml – Pressed Apple Juice

* 20 ml – Lime Juice

* 10 ml – Sugar Syrup

* 2 Turmeric Dusted Cucumber Slices to Garnish

* Top with Soda Water

Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir to combine. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 turmeric dusted cucumber slices.

BELVEDERE AIR

* 45 ml Belvedere Vodka

* 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

* 15 ml Honey Water (2:1 Honey to Water)

* 60 ml Almond Milk

* Sprig of Mint

Place all ingredients into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with mint sprig.

(Please drink responsibly)