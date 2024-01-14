Pithe Puli to try: Cherishing Bengal’s timeless winter delicacy

Bengali cuisine has always been an intricate amalgamation of flavors, traditions, and stories that not only satiate your cravings but also feed your soul. During the winter season, while other parts of India celebrate the abundance of winter harvests like Suggi in Karnataka, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and others, West Bengal too boasts a rich tradition that, like every celebration, involves a fusion of delicate flavors prepared with love by our grandmothers and mothers.

Pithe are sweet treats made in various forms all over West Bengal, using freshly harvested rice (gobindobhog and other variants), palm jaggery, milk, and coconut. Visit any household during winter, and you’ll find every family member engaged in some aspect of the elaborate process of making pithe and puli. Here, we present some of our favorite pithe and puli varieties that you must try.

Patisapta

This is the most common type and can be made using just a few basic ingredients. Using maida, sooji, and rice flour, the crepes are stuffed with a filling of caramelized coconut or sometimes ‘khoya kheer’ is used as well.

Chakli Pithe

Similar to making dosa batter and dosa, chakli pithe is a breakfast staple in Bengali households during winter. Made using ‘gobindobhog’ rice and urad or korai dal, they are soaked overnight and then ground to make a smooth mixture. Fennel seeds are added, and then it is left to ferment for some time. Serve it with liquid jaggery; the simple taste will mesmerize you.

Dudh Puli

Though an elaborate process, the end result would be worth spending hours on. Made using rice flour, the dough is separated into small balls filled with coconut filling and then dunked into milk. Rather than adding sugar to the milk, add jaggery to be surprised by how fragrant and delectable it tastes.

Moong Dal Bhaja Pithe

You have to say goodbye to your diet for a day if you really want to be amazed by how delicious this tastes. A dough is made using mashed moong dal, maida, and rice flour. And then coconut filling is added and formed into a spindle shape. Fried, bite into this goodness for a crispy exterior and soft, moist filling.

Choshi Payesh

Though technically not a pithe, choshi payesh is a must-have during the winters, especially during Poush Sankranti. Choshi is rice-flour dumplings with no filling, which are dunked into full cream milk. Liquid jaggery is added to turn this into the perfect winter delicacy.

In conclusion, try out these different pithe puli variations to rediscover your love for Bengali cuisine.

