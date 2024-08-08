Pan-Asian feast at Novotel Mumbai Juhu beach as Honk takes over Sampan

Mumbai, known for its culinary ingenuity, has another surprise brewing in its bylanes. The culinary maestros of pan-Asian restaurant Honk, located at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, will take over the kitchen of Sampan, Mumbai’s favorite Chinese food destination at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, from August 9 to August 25, 2024. This collaboration promises to offer guests a unique dining experience.

Sampan will welcome the chefs of Honk, led by Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary. This event is expected to unfold a new chapter in Sampan’s history, bringing Mumbaikars pan-Asian delicacies that will leave them wanting more.

Vishal Gupta, General Manager of Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, “This collaboration will help us cater better to Mumbai’s diverse and ever-evolving palate with much-loved pan-Asian delicacies. Our goal is to craft experiences that resonate with the city’s sophisticated diners, who crave both tradition and innovation on their plates.”

Sampan, beloved for dishes like Dry Jin Chicken, Cha Chu Prawns, and Yam Potatoes, will also introduce new culinary delights such as Chong Qing Chicken, Pao Jiao Tiger Prawns, Lotus Stem, Water Chestnut with XO Sauce, Chengdu Lamb, Vietnamese Steam Vung Tao Fish, and Silken Tofu with Bamboo Shoot and Shimeji Mushroom during this collaboration with Honk.

“We are thrilled to bring Honk’s unique flavors and culinary artistry to Sampan at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to share our signature pan-Asian dishes, spanning eight Asian cuisines, with Mumbai’s vibrant food community. We look forward to delighting guests with an unforgettable dining experience that merges the best of both our culinary worlds,” said Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.