National Sibling Day: Recipes to cook for your sibling to cherish the day

You fight, squabble, complain to your parents about them, take away their clothes, annoy them, and make fun of them, but when someone else hurts them, or they end up having a bad day, you become their savior, supporter, and best friend. For all of us, our siblings, while we are still young, are probably our closest enemy, but as we grow up, we tend to realize the bond we share and what they mean to us – in short, they are our worlds. And as we celebrate April 10 as National Sibling Day, here’s a list of the things you can whip up in the kitchen along with your sibling amidst some fights and lots of laughter.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Want to hang out with your sibling and look for an ooey, gooey snack for your pre-planned horror movie marathon? How about some simple cheesy garlic bread? You can even top it off with some coriander, herbs, and lots of cheese to let your siblings know how lucky they are to have you with every cheese pull.

No-Bake Cookie and Cream Cheesecake

When it comes to letting your siblings know how precious they are to you, is there a better way to go for it than with some delectable cheesecakes? Have very little time in hand? Go for some no-bake cheesecakes, which are soft, creamy, and luscious. Top it off with some whipped cream and Oreo biscuits. After having this dessert, your sibling will be ready to fill your bottle every time you ask them to!

Nutella Pancakes

Want to give your sibling a great start to their day? How about some easy-to-go pancakes with lots of Nutella goodness? Whip up some soft pancakes and top them up with a good amount of Nutella, choco chips, and some cream.

Paneer Rice Paper Rolls

Have a health-conscious junkie at home? We have you sorted. Go for some Vietnamese rice paper, top it with some grilled paneer, onions, capsicum, and a little bit of herbs, roll it, and serve it to your sibling. Serve this with a sweet chili dip.

Aloo Tikki Sliders

Get your hands on some aloo tikki, whether packaged ones or if you wish to go that extra mile, make them fresh at home, fry them up, and top mini sliders with aloo tikki, lettuce, tomatoes, tamarind, and mint chutney. Your sibling will be sending you a chef’s kiss after having this.

No matter what you make, even the smallest gesture filled with love will make this National Sibling Day memorable. Hence, cherish the lovely bond that you share with your sibling on this day (but make sure to get them to do the dishes; what are siblings for, right?).

