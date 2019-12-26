New Year is just five days away. While most of you are making plans about having a wonderful brunch or dinner with friends and family at fine-dine restaurants, there are some who must be planning to enjoy this New Year with friends and family throwing a party in the warmth of your house. Here is a quick recipe of yummilicious Seared Duck Breast that one can make for their guests and enjoy the New Year eve.

Ingredients

Duck Breast: 1 no’s

Onion: 50 gm

Garlic: 10 gm

Snow peas: 20 gm

Roasted pepper: 30 gm

Microgreens: 5gm

Potato Pave

Large potato: 3 Nos

Cream: 2 cup

Olive Oil: 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Crushed pepper to taste

Thyme: Sprig

Sauce

Tangerine Reduction: 30 ml

Citrus Marmalade: 20 gm

Burnt red pepper Sauce: 50 gm

Garnish

Microgreens

Method

Marinate Duck breast with five-spice powder and olive oil. Heat oil in a pan, sauté chopped garlic add in cream and stock and seasoning, add the sliced potato and cook for a while finish with parmesan cheese and thyme. Set it aside. Layer the potato in a greased pan. Cover with butter paper and foil. Bake the pave for 40 mins at 160 degrees. Refrigerate and portion as per specs.

Roast the marinated bell pepper (red) in tandoor for 5-7 mins. Wrap with clean wrap when hot and allow to cool. Remove the skin and seeds. And puree the roasted bell pepper. Season as per taste. Sear the duck, skin side down, this is done to render the duck fat. Pan sear on the other side and finish cooking in the oven. Do not overcook the meat. It is best had at Medium doneness. Allow to rest for 2-3 mins

Place the red puree across the dinner plate, place the potato pave in centre of the plate. Place the roast pepper and sautéed snow peas, citrus marmalade alternately. Drizzle the tangerine reduction over slice duck breast. Garnish with microgreens.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Rajesh Shetty)