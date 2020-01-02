Sara Ali Khan is a beach baby. The fact has been established from her latest pictures that she enjoys the beaches immensely.

The Kedarnath actor shared a ‘ feeling blue’ picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram.

The picture has been winning cheers from all her fans.

After a Christmasy Mumbai, Sara did some relaxing at Kerala before heading off to Maldives to ring in the new year with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

“When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing. @luxnorthmale @ncstravels,” Sara captioned her post, which has already crossed more than a million likes.

In the picture, Sara is seen in the pool with brother Ibrahim lounging.

Earlier, in an interview with Hello magazine, Sara had spoken of her brond with her brother.

“The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” she had said.

She also wished her fans on New Year in a special way. The 24-year-visited different religious shrines and posted pictures of the same.

Her caption for these photos read, “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! ”

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.