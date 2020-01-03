People across the globe were busy sending new year wishes through online instant messaging platform WhatsApp, as the company claimed a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent worldwide during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

WhatsApp data also revealed that the total count had more than 12 billion picture messages that were sent on New Year’s Eve.

In WhatsApp’s 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day.

Out of the total, over 20 billion wishes were sent via the messaging app in India alone.

Currently, WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India. It is one of the essential mobile apps for them as it is not only used for sending personal purposes but it is also used in big organisations where team members can communicate during work and keep the work inflow.

The top 5 most WhatsApp features popular with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

(With input from agencies)