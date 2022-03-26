Many times we roast foods from other countries for being spice less or tasteless. We feel very proud of our food. But hey hang on! Do you know that many dishes we boast about do not belong to us? Shocked! Unfortunately, it’s true. Here we have gathered 5 foods that did not originate in our country. Just scroll down and have a look.

Here are 5 dishes that are not Indian

1. Gulab Jamun

No other Indian dessert can dethrone gulab jamun as the king of sweets but it is commonly known now that it is not Indian but Persian. It comes from the Persian words: ‘gol’ (flower) and ‘ab’ (water). The actual Persian dish was known as ‘luqmat al qadi’ which was prepared by soaking the khoya balls in honey syrup and then having them drizzled with sugar.

2. Samosa

India’s favorite street food and it’s not Indian? That’s insane! Samosa is almost every other Indian’s favorite snack but it turns out, samosas originated in the Middle East before the 10th century. It was originally called a ‘sambosa’ and was introduced to Indians by traders from Central Asia circa the 14th century.

3. Daal Bhat

One of the most common dishes on any Indian dining table and yet, it is not Indian. Daal Bhat originated from Nepal and even though the dish is cooked in almost all Indian states, we have to thank our neighbors for introducing it to us.

4. Rajma

Every Punjabi household has Rajma-chawal on Sundays but the truth is that the dish is not even India, leave aside Punjabi! It was introduced to India from Portugal and then the Mexicans introduced the concept of soaking and boiling it. However, we created our version with thick rajma gravy prepared with chopped onions, garlic, tomatoes, and other spices.

5. Naan

Everyone’s favorite tandoor item is not Indian. That is a shock, isn’t it? Turns out, naan’s roots lie with Persians who colonized India. Despite us devouring butter naan, garlic naan, stuffed naan, etc with a plethora of curries and gravies, the dish is not even Indian.