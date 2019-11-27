The hardest time of the year is already here. We are talking about the chilly winter mornings, which can be a brutal time for your soft lips. The reason is very clear. The cold air, the chilling wind and dry air inside all conspire to make your lips dry and tight. The skin layer on your lips is extremely thin and sensitive, which is why it requires a little extra care.

Here are some tips to keep your lips smooth and pink all winter long:

Stop licking your lips

At times, when our lips become dry, people tend to lick them to make them moist, this is actually normal. But it may have an opposite effect on you. One you put saliva on your lips, they become dry. So, one should not do that.

Look for an ointment based lip balm

It will lock in the moisture and will help to heal cracks and splits in the skin. One can opt for petroleum jelly, essential oils or glycerin to make their lips soft and supple.

Avoid rubbing your lips

It’s better to avoid scrubbing your lips or pick the peeling skin off with your teeth or fingers. This will further lead to crack and sores on the lips.

Stay Hydrated

One of the most common causes of dry skin is not drinking enough water. Try to drink at least eight glasses of water per day to avoid dryness.

Vitamin E

One can buy Vitamin E capsules and can simply cut one open and apply the product right to the lips. It not only boosts circulation but may also help generate new skin cells, making the lips softer.