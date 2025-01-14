Why going palm oil-free may not be a healthy choice

Palm oil, the world’s most widely used ‘miracle oil’ is a staple ingredient across food and non-food products, from processed foods and cosmetics to biofuels. While the debate against palm oil has gained momentum recently, going palm oil-free may not necessarily lead to better health. In fact, it may lead to losing out on its unique benefits. The truth is, when consumed in moderation, palm oil can be part of a healthy balanced diet.

This sentiment finds backing in the ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’, by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). It has earlier highlighted palm oil’s balanced fatty acid profile, alongside edible oils such as groundnut, cottonseed, sesame and olive, noting that it is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which is beneficial for heart health. And its 2024 guidelines noted, “Dietary fats also contain minor components such as tocopherols, tocotrienols, sterols, etc. Tocotrienols in palm oil, for instance, reduce blood cholesterol.”

In fact, it recognised dietary fat as a vital component of nutrition and not something to be afraid of, when consumed in moderation. Palm oil is composed of 50 per cent saturated fatty acids, 40 per cent monounsaturated fatty acids and 10 per cent polyunsaturated fatty acids. Plus, it has a more balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids compared to other vegetable oils like soybean or corn oil, which can tip the scales toward inflammation when consumed in excess.

Palm oil also has a more favourable fatty acid composition than coconut oil, which is more than 85 per cent saturated. It is also less saturated than butter and contains no trans fats. According to WHO, “For a healthy diet, the recommended intake of trans-fats is less than one per cent of total energy.”

Palm oil as part of a balanced diet

Moreover, not all saturated fats are created equal. Studies indicate that palm oil contains a significant amount of palmitic acid, a type of saturated fat. However, unlike trans fats, which are unequivocally harmful, palmitic acid appears to have neutral or even beneficial effects on cholesterol levels when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Palmitic acid is also not peculiar to palm oil and is present in varying quantities in meat, dairy products, cocoa butter, olive oil, and even breast milk. However, an imbalance induced by excessive carbohydrate intake and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to fat accumulation and associated health issues.

Nutritional considerations

Coming to the nutritional benefits of palm oil. It’s rich in vitamin E tocotrienols, powerful antioxidants linked to neuroprotection, cardiovascular health, and skin health. Plus, it’s packed with carotenoids like beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A for vision, immune function, and skin health.

As we can see, demonising palm oil solely for its saturated fat content oversimplifies a complex issue. While concerns regarding deforestation and its repercussions on indigenous communities are valid, these narratives may not reflect current realities. In fact, sustainable palm oil certified by organisations like the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) can contribute to more environmentally-friendly solutions. And compared to alternatives like soybean or rapeseed oil, palm oil production often has a lower environmental footprint.

Therefore, eliminating palm oil from our diets might not necessarily yield better health outcomes and could result in missing out on its unique nutrients. Instead, let’s prioritise making informed choices and supporting sustainable practices in palm oil production. Ultimately, when it comes to safeguarding both our health and the health of the planet, striking a balance is paramount.

The writer is a dietician, nutrition consultant and a certified diabetes educator