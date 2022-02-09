Five natural ways to soothe your pet’s itchy skin

You know the sounds–they’ve kept you up at night. The scratching, the licking, the chewing. Your pet is itching like crazy and it’s driving you both up the walls! Chronic or severe itching and scratching in pets can have many causes. Whether you’ve been asking yourself, “Why is my pet itchy?” for a few days or for a few weeks, it’s time to get some answers. That’s why we created this list of natural remedies for itchy pets!

Before you check out the list, keep in mind that some pets may require a checkup by a licensed veterinarian for severe itching issues. If the itching your pet is experiencing has been ongoing or if your pet is developing self-inflicted wounds due to itching, it’s time to visit the vet!

Yogurt Plain, unflavored, and probiotic yogurt keeps good bacteria in your pet’s tummy. The cooling effect of yogurt helps boost their immune system, helping them fight any possible skin and yeast infection. Feeding one teaspoon to a small dog and two teaspoons to a bigger one once a week would do the trick. It’s best to mix a teaspoon or two of yogurt into your cat’s food.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) Unpasteurized apple cider vinegar restores the acidic nature of your pet’s skin, killing pathogens or bacteria thereby reducing itchiness. In a spray bottle, mix together an equal amount of apple cider vinegar and water. Spray this solution directly over your pet’s coat. Do not follow this method in case of open sores or wounds.

Coconut oil The fat content in coconut oil keeps the skin of your pet well moisturized and also promotes the growth of healthy skin and fur. When given orally, coconut oil can boost your pet’s immune system. A mix between one teaspoon and one tablespoon of extra-virgin coconut oil (depending on the size) into your pet’s meal. You can also mix together half-a-cup extra-virgin coconut oil with two-three drops of oregano oil and rub over your pet’s itchy spots. Repeat twice daily.

Oatmeal Oatmeal helps relieve itchiness providing soothing relief. Make your dog an oatmeal bath by adding one cup of oatmeal powder to a tub filled with warm water. Let your pet soak into it for 15-20 minutes. Dry your fur buddy thoroughly with a soft towel. You can follow this once daily.