Do you want to avoid sun-damaged hair this summer?

Well, the scorching sun can damage your hair strands, just like it affects the skin.

Planning well ahead for summers and the right hair care precautions can help in protecting your precious hair from the harsh heat.

The hot weather and the sun’s UV rays can damage the outermost layer of your hair – the cuticle. The cuticle tends to become rough and can swell up to attract humidity. This causes frizz in the hair. Frizzy hair

dry, unmanageable, and prone to breakage. The excess moisture and sweat can also cause your hair to fall flat and lose its volume in the summer.

Here’s how to keep your hair in tip-top condition this summer.

1 Wear A Hats

It sounds obvious, but wearing a hat keeps your hair protected from damage caused by direct sunlight.

2. Regularly Wash Hair

Summer causes frequent sweating and a foul smell on the scalp. Therefore, you must wash your hair at least two or three times a week. It will help you get rid of oil, sweat, and odour.

3. Use Sunscreen For Hair

Yes! You heard it right. There are hair care products, which prevent the sun rays from harming your strands. They are enriched with SPF to minimize the dryness and protect the locks from breakage.

4. Use A Wide-Toothed Comb

When your hair gets sweaty, it can tangle. If you use a fine-toothed comb and run it vigorously across your length, you can cause breakage and damage to the strands.

5. Oiling Is Crucial

Though it might seem like you can avoid oiling in summer, it is one of the biggest mistakes that women make while taking care of hair in summer. Hair oil like coconut oil or olive oil can boost the growth of hair and stimulate blood circulation.

6. Use SLS free Shampoo

shampoo might be making your hair weak, try switching to an SLS-free shampoo SLS in your shampoo works as a detergent. You might feel that your scalp and hair get cleaned effectively but the truth is it wipes off the natural oils from your scalp which is necessary to protect your hair and scalp.

7. Avoid heat styling

This is another common thing that you should keep in mind. Avoid heat styling. Your hair is already going through a lot of heat because of this weather, make sure you minimize using your heat while you style your hair.

8. Avoid harsh chemical treatment this summer

Like heat, chemical treatments are a big no-no close to summers. This is because your hair will get more damaged. The chemical treatment like smoothening, rebonding, highlighting, coloring or any other just put your hair through so many chemicals that your hair just will end up being damaged afterward especially if it’s close to summer.

9. Drink a lot of fluids and maintain a healthy diet

Summers dehydrate your body very badly so make sure your body has enough fluids for your hair and scalp. Drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily.

10. Try summer hair masks

Hair masks are the saviour of hair in the intense summer heat. Summer hair masks help to keep your hair moisturized, grease-free and garden-fresh. Beat the heat with summer hair masks whether you have curly hair or straight hair masks work amazingly.