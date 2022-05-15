DIY remedies to get rid of headache

Headaches are the common most problem of everyone these days. Headache happens to be the end result of any wrong step taken by us.

Headaches are mainly caused by, unhealthy food habits, excessive consumption of caffeine or aerated drinks, unhealthy lifestyle, insomnia, tension or stress, and excessive usage of electronic gadgets.

Whenever we do suffer from severe headaches, we generally consume pain killers to get rid of them. Though it is an easy solution, this solution is not as safe for the human body as it seems to be.

There are innumerable DIY remedies to get rid of headaches inside our kitchen. Let us discuss a few such remedies today:

Drink Water: Drinking inadequate water leads to leads to headaches. Studies have shown that chronic dehydration is also one of the causes of tension, headaches, and migraine. It has been proven scientifically that consuming water can help people get rid of headaches within as soon as 30 minutes to 3 hours.

Take magnesium supplements: Magnesium is a mineral that is necessary and responsible for innumerable functions in the body, which include controlling blood sugar levels and nerve transmission. It has also been proven with the help of studies that appropriate magnesium intake is safe and effective to curb headaches. It has been proven scientifically, that treatment with 600 mg of oral magnesium citrate per day helps to reduce the frequency and severity of migraine headaches.

Avoid consuming Foods High in Histamine: Histamine is a chemical that is found naturally in the body. It plays a major role in the betterment of the immune, digestive and nervous systems. It’s found in foods like fermented food, beer, wine, smoked fish, aged cheese, and cured meats. It’s been proven with the help of a few studies that consuming histamine may cause migraines in the ones who are sensitive to it.

Apply Essential Oils: Essential oils contain aromatic compounds from a variety of plants. Various essential oils have many therapeutic benefits. Few such essential oils that are blessed with the attributes of controlling headache, are Peppermint and lavender essential oils. By applying this essential oil to the temples one can get rid of the headache or reduce its severity.

Limit Alcohol Consumption: Though alcohol consumption may not cause headaches in all the people who are regularly consuming it, yet, studies have proven that alcohol triggers migraines in about one-third of those who suffer from frequent headaches.

Alcohol can also cause tension and cluster headaches in many people. It’s a vasodilator, which means it widens blood vessels and allows blood to flow more freely. It causes headaches in some people. Headaches are also a common outcome of vasodilators like blood pressure medicines. Alcohol also acts as a diuretic; it causes the body to lose fluid and electrolytes as a result of frequent urination. The dehydration caused by the loss of fluid can worsen headaches at times.

Get Adequate Sleep: Sleep deprivation is one of the major causes of headaches and can be highly detrimental to health in many ways; it also causes headaches in some people. A study compared headache frequency and severity in those who got less than six hours of sleep per night and the ones who slept properly or slept longer. It was found that those who got less sleep had more frequent and severe headaches. However, getting excessive sleep has also been shown to trigger headaches, therefore, the ones who are looking for a solution for headaches should also focus on getting proper sleep.