Film challenge ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ launched at IFFI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ film challenge in Goa, which is part of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

A total of 75 young creative talents from all over India are set to take on the challenge to make a short film, all in 48 hours at IFFI 54.

They will also interact with the members of the global film fraternity present at IFFI and will have a chance to witness the business of cinema, at the Film Bazaar.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the government is committed to generating employment and boosting creative and creators economy in this area.

“I am happy to see that youths from many areas, where there were no film producers, are also participating in this competition,” he said.

He said that youths will benefit from participating in this competition as they will get guidance from film producers and film fraternity.

The initiative offers young learners the platform to excel in the field of filmmaking and become the leading filmmakers and artistes of tomorrow.

Selected from a pool of over 600 applications, these 75 young filmmakers and artistes are from diverse backgrounds and different places such as Bishnupur (Manipur), Jagatsinghpur (Odisha), and Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh) among others.

The participants are from 19 different States and Union Territories of India, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. They have been selected by the Selection Jury and Grand Jury panels consisting of eminent personalities.