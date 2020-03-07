Taking a step forward to provide a platform to showcase their talents, the TRIFED, which is a group of over 1,50,000 tribal master craftsmen and craftswomen, launched its campaign #GoTribal on March 6. Aimed at reaching every home across the globe, the group has associated with iconic global fashion designers representing the best of Indian and International fashion. These global fashion designers include Ritu Beri, Rohit Bal, Rina Dhaka, Neera Nath, Winky Singh, Rosy Ahluwalia, Jatin Kochhar, among others, who are engaged in various projects that will greatly enhance the popularity of tribal products.

Notably, the renowned designer Rosy Ahluwalia presented a beautiful collection of gowns created using the fabric made by tribal artisans of our country at the famous international platform ‘Hollywood Tribute to Oscars’ event held on 9th February 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

This stunning collection was launched on 6th March 2020 at an event in the lawns of Tribes India. #GoTribal with Tribes India will now find echo and resonance all over the country and the world with such strong and lasting associations.