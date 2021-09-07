India to exhibit tribal art and craft in 75 countries

The Tribal Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs is going to open an exclusive exhibition space to promote GI tagged tribal art and craft products in 75 countries.

The 75 countries where Indian Mission will give exclusive space to promote Tribal art and crafts include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, and Canada, Singapore, Russia, US, Indonesia, Greece and Cyprus.

TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India), a national level cooperative body under the administrative control of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is in the process of establishing 75 such exhibition space in these 75 Indian embassies in the coming 90 days, Said a senior officer of the TRIFED.

The first such Tribal Arts corner was opened in the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand on the occasion of Independence Day. Its exhibition space promotes GI tagged tribal art and craft products besides natural and organic products.

The TRIFED has already shared the catalogues and brochures that showcase the richness and variety of tribal products with almost all Indian Missions and embassies.

“India has a rich legacy of indigenous products, be it handicrafts, handlooms, and other produce. As the national nodal agency TRIFED has been working extensively to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing for centuries,” said a senior officer of the Tribal Ministry.

Earlier, in February this year, the Ministry of Tribal and External Affairs Ministry had organized a Tribes India Conclave (Aadi Mahotsav) to introduce the rich tribal heritage to international audiences.

The event was well-received and attended by over 120 diplomats from more than 30 foreign missions. The dignitaries included diplomats from countries such as Taipei, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Malaysia, Bolivia, Zambia, Finland, Poland, Brazil, Egypt, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Kenya, Malta, Philippines, Laos, Tunisia, Croatia, Togo, Afghanistan, USA, Ghana, Turkey, Uzbekistan, UK, Iran, and France. Besides, delegates from international organizations including UNHCR and UNDP also attended the festival.