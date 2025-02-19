TRIFED partners with Meesho, IFCA, MGIRI to facilitate tribal businesses

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) has entered into a strategic partnership with Meesho, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) to facilitate tribal businesses.

This is a significant move to transcend the B2C to B2B approach for tribal communities, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement.

It further said the principal objective of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Meesho is to facilitate the onboarding of tribal products onto their social commerce platform, accompanied by training and capacity-building initiatives for tribal suppliers.

Whereas the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) will assist in establishing long-term collaborations with culinary professionals and hotel chains through their technology platform.

Furthermore, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) has partnered with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) as the knowledge partner to conduct training and capacity building for artisans.

TRIFED is an organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, dedicated to the socio-economic development of tribal communities through the marketing development of tribal products.

These MoUs were exchanged by General Managers of TRIFED with Prachi Bhuchar, Head of Public Policy & Government Affairs, Meesho, Chef Manjit Gill, IFCA and Dr. Ashutosh A. Murkute, Director, MGIRI respectively in the presence of Ashish Chatterjee, Managing Director, TRIFED.