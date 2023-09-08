Crafts Bazar has rare tribal art display near G20 Summit

Ltd (TRIFED) of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has presented a wide rThe Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of Indiaange of tribal art products at the Tribes India pavilion, close to the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The products include artefacts, paintings, pottery, textiles and organic natural products. The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3) on 9th and 10th September.

Padmi Shri awardee Paresh Rathwa, a renowned artist of Pithora art, will be present and give live demonstration of the ritualist art revered by Rathwa, Bhilala, Naik and Bhil tribes of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

His passionate approach to the age-old art has not only revived its cultural richness but also generated curiosity the world over.

Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh and Saura painting by artisans from Odisha is captivating to the eye. Besides Angora and Pashmina shawls from the high altitudes of Leh-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, woven by the Bodh and Bhutia tribes, are ‘not to be missed’. The colourful jewelery of the Konyak tribals of Nagaland is pleasing to the eye.

The richness of Maheshwari silk sarees from Madhya Pradesh is worn during religious functions and auspicious events. Add it to Eri or “Millenium Silk”, so delicately made by Bodo tribe from Assam which gives fabric richness a new dimension altogether.

Dhokra jewelery, carved out of molten metals, beads, colourful glass pieces, wooden balls, gives it ethnicity, exoticness and richness. This traditional jewelery is natural themed and ethically sophisticated. Tribal artisans from West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the architects of these pieces of intrinsic art.

Grace and beauty are so delicately carved out by Meena tribal artisans of Rajasthan in their Metal Ambabari craft. The products are crafted using enamelling which is the art of colorings or decorating a metal surface by attaching delicate designs of flowers, birds, etc. on the surface.

This gives it a unique traditional grace and brings serenity to the households where such crafts are displayed.

Natural products such as Araku Valley coffee, honey, cashews, rice, spices from various states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are also on display among the many products promoted by TRIFED.

All these, along with many other products, are being showcased at Tribes India pavilion that depicts Unity in Diversity, cultural and traditional collage, richness of heritage of the nation, all under one roof.