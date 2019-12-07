Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is currently on a roll as she is out for promotions of her upcoming film Dabangg 3. The third film of Dabangg franchise, the actress will star opposite Salman Khan and is making sure to promote it the right way.

On Friday, the actress revealed her two promotions looks, giving a big treat to her fans that they just don’t seem to get over it. The actress went all-pink for the day, which made her look so adorable.

At first, she opted for a gorgeous kurta and palazzo with dupatta by Irth. Her blushed pink ensemble featured an embellished kurta that bore strappy details on her shoulders. Sonakshi then styled it with flared palazzo that bore crushed texture throughout. She then teamed it with a matching dupatta that bore silver tassels along its hem. For her glam, the actress kept her look simple with blushed cheeks, filled in eyebrows and soft smokey eyes.

For the next look also, the actress opted for a pink-coloured attire. She was seen donning a gorgeous lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock in the same blushed pink hue. The lehenga skirt bore mesh see-through the cloth that bore heavy embroidery throughout. She styled it up with a matching blouse that showed enough of her mid-riff. Sonakshi then draped a dupatta over her shoulder that made it look like a cape jacket. She kept her makeup subtle and somewhat similar to her previous look, soft blushed-toned smokey eyes, flawless base and mauve lip.

She looked pretty in both the looks.