Sonakshi Sinha overwhelmed by love for ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha is beaming with joy as she receives an outpouring of love for her performance in the song ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from the highly-anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ helmed by acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent Instagram post, Sonakshi shared a series of stunning photos wearing a captivating purple Bandhani printed kaftan ensemble, expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming response. “Cant stop smiling with all the love coming in for #TilasmiBahein… grateful,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

The song, unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, showcases Sonakshi in her most enchanting avatar yet, portraying the courtesan Fareedan with mesmerizing grace. Set to the tunes composed by Bhansali himself and sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ offers a visual and auditory feast for fans, with Sinha’s captivating dance filmed in one continuous take.

The release of ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ marks the second musical treat from ‘Heeramandi,’ following the success of the first song, ‘Sakal Ban.’ Each release from the series continues to captivate audiences with Bhansali’s meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle in the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom, delving deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons.

Scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2024, the series marks Bhansali’s debut in the digital realm and boasts a stellar cast including veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, all in pivotal roles.

With its blend of sumptuous visuals, mesmerizing music, and compelling storytelling, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is ready to dazzle audiences worldwide, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.