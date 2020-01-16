Bollywood celebs pick out the best outfits as they step out for the promotions of their film. Styled and put together by their teams, these stunning ladies never seem to have a strand of hair out of place or any makeup undone. But, while they opt for outfits that look good on them, they end up picking something similar that other celebs might have worn in the past. This time around, it is none other than Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria, who donned the same Raw Mango brocade print.

Tara Sutaria is known for having an impeccable sense of style. She picked out a brocade salwar suit from Raw Mango a couple of months ago. The navy blue outfit bore a floral brocade print in gold.

She paired it with matching pants that were cropped at her ankles. She styled this with a simple navy dupatta that featured a scalloped hem. She further styled it with a chunky silver neckpiece and simple black pumps while her hair was styled into cascading curls.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut too picked an outfit in the same print as Sutaria, also from Raw Mango. She opted for a vibrant yellow salwaar suit by the brand and layered it with silk brocade that bore the same print as Tara’s outfit.

She styled this look with a silver neckpiece, a thick black belt that cinched her waist and a pair of black Louboutin pumps. Her hair was styled in a sleek, poker-straight manner to complete her elaborate but glamorous look.