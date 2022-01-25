Dressing for all occasions: Essentials for men’s wardrobe

Gone are those days when there were separate stacks for home, professional, and party wear in our closets. The last couple of years has seen brands taking the notch up with all-time clothing that can be pulled off at every occasion and popular celebrities donning these have only solidified the trends.

Check out these five extremely essential items that today’s man must have in his wardrobe and can be styled with almost anything to bring out the perfect look for dinners, dates, formal events, and even beach days!

The Basic White T-Shirt

One can never really count the number of ways a basic white T-shirt can be complemented with and can never go wrong! Style them with white shoes, a leather jacket, and blue denim and these can suit your day and night outing looks. Check out DaMENSCH’s Better Basic White T-Shirt for lasting comfort and quality. A solid blazer with dark-colored pants can complete the dapper look for any formal look as well as can be worn at outings, meetings, or even festive house parties.

The solid Coral Sweatshirt

These are definitely your wardrobe’s secret weapon. They’ve defined some of the coolest looks in history and have recently gained more limelight with athleisure flooding the towns. A solid sweatshirt in coral shades like DaMENSCH’s fossil brown or evergreen can be paired with a bomber jacket, an overcoat, or just denim, keeping the look tidy but fairly casual at the same time.

The Comfortable Joggers

The wide acceptance of athleisure has resulted in joggers being accepted as everyday clothing and not just sports or gym wear. They’re comfortable, stylish and have become the wardrobe staple for men of all ages just like DaMENSCH’s Statement Regular Fit Joggers. Sweatshirts and joggers complemented with sneakers make the perfect athleisure look. A dress shirt or blazer with a light printed t-shirt also makes for a stylish and smart casual look, perfect for dates and dinners or even house parties.

The Trendy Chino Shorts

Chino shorts are the true style-defining clothing piece that can actually be for anything- day or night, work or vacation, with a t-shirt or even a blazer! DaMENSCH’s Freedom 4-Way Stretch Chino Shorts can be paired with a shirt, unstructured blazer, and a pair of loafers for a smart casual day with the business folks or even a family lunch by the poolside. Team them up with a casual T-shirt and slippers and you’re ready for all kinds of vacation, anywhere and anytime!

The Signature Hoodie

Everybody loves the hoodie, no matter where you live and what you do. A comfortable hoodie is not just an everyday attire but if styled right can make one stand out in the crowd. A solid hoodie like DaMENSCH’s Dahlia Red Better Basics Regular Fit is sure to make you the cool and smart one at any event – a day treat or a barbeque night at the neighbors’. These are meant for the torn denim and high boots to get the high fashion look right and can even go along with contrasting shorts to bring out your personal style quotient.

Above all, while dressing for the occasion, choose something that feels natural and allows your best self to shine. The important clothing code is to be cool, confident, and comfortable.