When it comes to bridal lehengas or sarees, red is usually the first choice of people, especially in India. For many years now, red colour has been synonymous with bridal outfits but the trend never stays the same. So, happens in this case too. Now people tend to change their choice of colours and are shifting to basic shades. Why go far when we have Bollywood leading ladies who opted lehengas or sarees of different shades other than red for their big day.

Anushka Sharma opted for a blush pink lehenga for her wedding, post which the colour became an instant hit among would-be brides and even bridesmaids.

Apart from pink and green, there are several other options that you can choose from to stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a unique colour, here are some options to choose from.

White

There was a time when white would be just associated with Christian weddings, but the trend is rapidly changing now. Nowadays, there has been a surge in white bridal lehengas. If you’re opting for a day wedding, a white outfit will not only make you stand out but will also make you appear ethereal. You can pair it up with any kind of jewellery from polki and silver to gold and diamonds.

Orange

Want to go for a bright coloured outfit, orange can be a good option. Orange is a warm colour that will work well with one’s complexion and make the bride glow. One can team it with heavy gold and polki jewellery. If you would like to keep the focus on the outfit, you can even opt for minimal pieces to keep it understated.

Yellow

Traditionally, yellow outfits are worn during the Haldi ceremony. However, in this decade, we’re bending rules and creating new ones. A yellow bridal outfit not only makes for an eye-catching combination of colour, but will also make you appear bright and beautiful.

Grey

At first, this may seem like a dull colour but not if you add pops of colours here and there. For instance, you can opt for stone-studded jewellery and coloured juttis. Also, it gives you the option to wear bright makeup and make your eyes and lips the focus of your look.

Well, it’s 2020, and anything can happen. It’s unique colours that are quickly gaining popularity among would-be brides. Once you’re done with your wedding, you can recycle the outfit for other Indian festivals and occasions.