Fashion spotlight ’24

As we bid adieu to 2023, woven with threads of Y2K nostalgia, the understated opulence of quiet luxury and the mesmerizing charm of soft pastels gently swaying across the fashion landscape, 2024 is poised to unravel a new chapter in the realm of fashion. A recent poll posted by one of the users on social discovery app Hunch, shed light on the go-to fashion style for 2024. The Business But Sexy aesthetic emerged as the undisputed leader, securing 53.1% of hunches from a whopping 9000 Gen-Z participants. Following closely in the poll, with a commendable 23.4% of votes, was the timeless allure of Floral Prints. Meanwhile, the glitzy appeal of Sequinned Everything earned 17% of the votes, and the ever-daring Micro Minis secured 6.5% of the fashion enthusiasts.

Business but sexy: The power play of style

A sexy business attire style embodies the fusion of sophistication and allure, with sharp silhouettes, power suits, and a hint of sensuality. It’s the perfect choice for those who want to exude confidence and class simultaneously.

Floral prints: Blooming into fashion prominence

As we step into 2024, floral patterns are not just confined to spring – they are becoming a year-round staple. From bold blossoms to delicate daisies, incorporating floral prints into your wardrobe adds a touch of nature’s vibrancy to your everyday style.

Sequinned everything: Sparkle and shine

From dazzling dresses to sequinned pant suits and co-ords, this trend is all about embracing the spotlight. Perfect for a night out or a special event, sequins are the ultimate choice to make a bold and glamorous statement.

Micro minis: Short and sweet

Micro Minis are making a stylish comeback and these skirts and dresses offer a playful and youthful vibe, perfect for those who dare to flaunt their legs. Pair them with boots or sneakers for a trendy look.