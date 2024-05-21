BJP issues show cause notice to Jayant Sinha for not taking interest in poll campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a show cause notice to its sitting MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh for not taking interest in the poll campaign and the party’s organisational work.

The notice issued by BJP’s Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu said that Sinha’s conduct has maligned the party image.

“You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party’s image has been maligned due to your conduct,” it said.

The notice said that Sinha stopped taking interest in organisational work and election campaigns ever since BJP replaced him with Manish Jaiswal as its candidate from Hazaribagh parliamentary constituency.

“You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from Hazaribagh LS seat,” the notice said.

The show cause notice to Sinha came days after his son attended Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Jharkhand’s Barhi in support of INDIA bloc candidate.

Jayant Sinha is Yashwant Sinha, former Union Finance Minister under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who joined Trinamool Congress in 2021.

Before the announcement of tickets, Jayant Sinha had written to BJP national president JP Nadda, expressing his desire not to contest the elections.

He has said that he wanted to focus on combating climate change in India and around the world but asserted that he would continue to work with the party.