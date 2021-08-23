An endless workout is overrated, says Mira Rajput Kapoor

Bollywood celebrity Mira Rajput Kapoor is a well-known yoga lover. However, in addition to yoga, she likes to practice different workouts to stay healthy.

“Apart from yoga, I enjoy different forms of High Intensity workouts like strength training, cardio workouts and I also like trying new fitness forms that help me maintain an active lifestyle,” Kapoor told IANSlife in an interview.

Kapoor also says she turned to yoga because she realised that yoga helps her listen to her body and makes her feel connected and in tune with herself.

Q: Asked to name one thing that is underrated in staying healthy,

A: The fitness icon says: “One thing that is underrated in staying healthy according to me is the importance of a proper diet along with the right exercise.”

“People often neglect their food intake and put all the pressure on exercise. Whereas, your fitness is 70 per cent what you eat and 30 per cent physical activity.”

Q: Similarly, is there anything which is overrated in staying healthy?

“One thing that I feel is overrated is how many hours of workout you do. The number doesn’t matter as long as you’re doing the right workout and are consistent to the practice,” says Kapoor.