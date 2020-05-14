Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput enjoys a separate fanbase. She keeps on making headlines, amidst this lockdown as well. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a black dress and glossy locks and asked her fans to share the Spanish word for “look”. She can be seen looking away from the camera while posing for the shutterbugs at a party.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Cómo se dice “look” en español ? (Sic).”

For her glam, Mira opted for nude makeup with her hair in soft curls. A guitar can also be seen hanging on a wall in the background. Her fans are going crazy over this picture and have heart emoticons for her.

View this post on Instagram Cómo se dice “look” en español ? A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 13, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT



Talking about Mira and Shahid schedule amidst lockdown, the power-couple is currently busy cooking and cleaning, respectively. The duo can also be seen engaging in cute banter on social media.

On Wednesday, Shahid posted a hilarious video of him trying to say, “It’s time for quarantine”. He captioned it, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me (sic).” Mira was quick to express her disappointment and commented, “You actually posted this ridiculous video.”

Meanwhile, Shahid held an Ask Me Anything session for his fans on Twitter late Tuesday. On being asked by a fan “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me? (Are you cooking, washing dishes or clothes during lockdown?)”, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (My department is doing the dishes. And yours?).”

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Shahid was shooting for the sports film Jersey which has now halted due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. He will be seen as a cricketer in the film which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur.