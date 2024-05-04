Endless days of sunshine, laughter and perfect pour

Savour the sun-kissed moments of summer with our handpicked selection of sensational cocktail recipes. Whether you’re lounging by the poolside with your beloved or hosting a lively gathering with cherished friends, each sip is designed to evoke the essence of the season and create unforgettable memories.

From Refreshing mixes to tropical delights, Diageo India’s cocktails promise a journey to paradise and a burst of flavour, let the following cocktails be the highlight of your summer soirées. Here’s to endless days of sunshine, laughter, and the perfect pour!

Malt & Malta

Ingredients:

60 ml Johnnie Walker Blonde

20 ml Malta orange Marmalade

20 ml Fresh lime juice

Few mint leaves

Garnish: Orange peel on the rim of the glass with the spring of mint interested in it

Method: Shake all the ingredients well

Glassware: Nick & Nora

Iced Tea My Way!

Ingredients:

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

150 ml Carbonated Peach tea brew

Garnish: Fresh Orange Wedge

Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes

Salter Melon Spiritz

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White

20ml Melon Syrup

15ml Fresh Lime Juice

2gm Salt

120ml Soda Water

Garnish: Muskmelon Slice

Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes

Glassware: Wine Glass

Oak Upwing

Ingredients:

50ml Black Dog

30ml Cold brew coffee

10 ml Vanilla syrup

Garnish: Vanilla Wafer

Method: Shake all the ingredients well

Glassware: Coup

Berry Ginger Dash

Ingredients:

8 pieces Fresh Mulberry

15ml Fresh lime juice

25ml Honey Syrup

10ml Fresh Ginger juice

60ml Soda water

60 ml Gingerale

Garnish: Mint springs, fresh mulberries

Method: Add mulberries to the glass and muddle them. Then add the rest of the ingredients and ice cubes and then add crushed ice to build the cocktail

Glassware: Mule Mug

Beat The Heat

Ingredients:

50 ml Gordons

150 ml Italian Lemonade

Garnish: Italian Lemon Wedges

Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes.