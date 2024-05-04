Endless days of sunshine, laughter and perfect pour

Chase the sun, not the damage: Smart skin care choices for summer
As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, many of us eagerly embrace the warmth of summer.
Savour the sun-kissed moments of summer with our handpicked selection of sensational cocktail recipes. Whether you’re lounging by the poolside with your beloved or hosting a lively gathering with cherished friends, each sip is designed to evoke the essence of the season and create unforgettable memories.
From Refreshing mixes to tropical delights, Diageo India’s cocktails promise a journey to paradise and a burst of flavour, let the following cocktails be the highlight of your summer soirées. Here’s to endless days of sunshine, laughter, and the perfect pour!
Malt & Malta
Ingredients:
60 ml Johnnie Walker Blonde
20 ml Malta orange Marmalade
20 ml Fresh lime juice
Few mint leaves
Garnish: Orange peel on the rim of the glass with the spring of mint interested in it
Method: Shake all the ingredients well
Glassware: Nick & Nora
Iced Tea My Way!
Ingredients:
50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
150 ml Carbonated Peach tea brew
Garnish: Fresh Orange Wedge
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes
Salter Melon Spiritz
Ingredients:
60 ml Black & White
20ml Melon Syrup
15ml Fresh Lime Juice
2gm Salt
120ml Soda Water
Garnish: Muskmelon Slice
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes
Glassware: Wine Glass
Oak Upwing
Ingredients:
50ml Black Dog
30ml Cold brew coffee
10 ml Vanilla syrup
Garnish: Vanilla Wafer
Method: Shake all the ingredients well
Glassware: Coup
Berry Ginger Dash
Ingredients:
8 pieces Fresh Mulberry
15ml Fresh lime juice
25ml Honey Syrup
10ml Fresh Ginger juice
60ml Soda water
60 ml Gingerale
Garnish: Mint springs, fresh mulberries
Method: Add mulberries to the glass and muddle them. Then add the rest of the ingredients and ice cubes and then add crushed ice to build the cocktail
Glassware: Mule Mug
Beat The Heat
Ingredients:
50 ml Gordons
150 ml Italian Lemonade
Garnish: Italian Lemon Wedges
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes.
