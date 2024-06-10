National iced tea day: Exploring ways to enjoy this summer beverage

When it comes to staying cool and refreshed during the summer, our go-to choices often include sodas and chilled juices, particularly when outdoors. However, did you know that the sugar content in these packaged drinks alone can lead to several health issues? The solution? Iced tea. So, if you’re someone who enjoys a daily cup of tea but finds it hard to indulge during the summer heat, fear not. Opt for its cooler counterpart – iced tea. A refreshing beverage cherished by millions daily, iced tea has its own national special day on June 10th. While this day is traditionally observed in the US, do we really need a specific occasion to savor this delightful drink that offers solace with every sip, whether at work or at home?

Cinnamon Berry Iced Tea

For the iced tea syrup, opt for frozen berries like blueberries and blackberries; combine equal parts water and sugar in a pan along with the berries. Simmer them together with a hint of cinnamon. Then, incorporate the syrup into your brewed tea, and voila! Your cinnamon berry iced tea is ready to enjoy.

Pomegranate Lime Iced Tea

Looking for a revitalizing tea packed with various nutrients? With pomegranate juice and freshly squeezed lime, this drink will feel like a heavenly treat after a long day at work.

Mojito Iced Tea

Similar to the process of muddling mint leaves and lemon wedges for a mojito, prepare a syrup for your mojito iced tea. Instead of soda, opt for freshly brewed green tea to create a refreshing twist on the classic mojito, perfect for cooling down after a scorching day.

Lemonade Iced Tea

Combine two quintessential summer drinks – lemonade and iced tea – for a delightful beverage that can be enjoyed with friends and family on a hot summer day.

Coconut Iced Tea

We’re all aware of the benefits of coconut water during the summer – its hydrating properties and essential nutrients. So why not incorporate it into your favorite iced tea as well? Grab a shaker, pour in some coconut water, brewed green tea, and a splash of muddled pineapple. Shake well, and your coconut iced tea is good to go.

These summer drinks provide the perfect escape, whether you’re seeking refreshment on your own or hosting friends. Cheers to relaxation and rejuvenation. And, a very happy national iced tea day to you!