Delhi reels under scorching heat with no relief

The national capital continued to reel under heat wave conditions with maximum temperature settling at 44.1 degrees C, which was five points above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Amid the scorching heat during the day, the city witnessed strong surface winds up to speeds between 35-45 kmph while the sky was mainly clear.

Talking of the weather’s impact, the MeT Department said that there will be high temperature, increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period, or involved in heavy work.

The weather agency also warned of high health concerns for vulnerable people including infants and elderly people, who are also suffering from chronic diseases.

In a bid to remain safe from the heat wave’s negative impact, the MeT Department asked people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colored and cotton clothes.

The weatherman also advised to cover the head using a cloth, hat or umbrella, and to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if not thirsty.

Using Oral Rehydration Solution(ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk and other similar things will also be of great help, the weather agency said.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature on Tuesday morning settled at 32.6 degrees C, which was five notches more than the normal for the season.

Relative humidity during the day pegged between 35- 27 per cent, the IMD added.

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, dust storm/thunderstorm/lightning with very light rain accompanied with gusty winds with speeds up to 40-50 kmph.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 43 degrees C, respectively, the IMD said.

The impacted expected due to the weather forecast could be minor traffic disruption on roads, likelihood of accidents and disruption of electricity.

There could be partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi said.