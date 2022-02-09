Easy ways to reduce the size of an ovarian cyst at home

Ovarian cysts are a common problem in women who are in their menstruating age. They are fluid-filled sacs that form in and on the ovaries. These cysts are usually harmless and cause little or no pain if small.

They often disappear on their own. But in the case of large cysts, they can cause problems like abdominal pain, bloating, and lower back pain. These ovarian cysts can lead to larger problems like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) if not taken care of at the beginning. It is caused due to the imbalance of sex hormones in women.

If you experience any of these symptoms, then you should seek medical attention. Make the necessary changes in your diet as recommended by the doctor. You can add the following foods to your diet to ease the symptoms of the condition. They help in balancing the hormones and thus provide a great deal of relief.

Apart from adjusting your diet, you need to indulge in physical activity and exercise regularly. You need to also increase your water intake.

Here are some of the remedies :

Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in betacyanin, a compound that boosts the liver’s ability to rid toxins out of your body. Besides, the alkaline properties of this vegetable, it balances the acidity in your body thereby, reducing the severity of the symptoms of ovarian cysts. Mix one and a half cups of fresh beetroot juice with one tablespoon each of aloe vera gel and blackstrap molasses. Drink this daily on an empty stomach.

Apple cider vinegar

Studies prove that apple cider vinegar can help contract and disperse ovarian cysts caused by potassium deficiency. Mix one tablespoon each of apple cider vinegar and blackstrap molasses to a glass of warm water. This drink also helps reduce excessive menstrual bleeding, bloating, and cramps during periods. Drink two glasses daily for better results.

Epsom salt

Epsom salt bath has been medically proven to help reduce pain and other symptoms associated with ovarian cysts. The high magnesium sulfate content in it acts as a muscle relaxant that aids in easing pain. Add one cup of Epsom salt to your bathtub and soak your lower body in it for 20-30 minutes.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds balance the proportion of estrogen to progesterone in your body thereby helping reduce the cysts. Besides, flaxseeds are rich in fiber and thus, help the body eliminate harmful toxins and waste products released by the liver. Drink one glass of warm water mixed with one tablespoon of ground flaxseed in a glass on an empty stomach daily.

Ginger

This anti-inflammatory herb relieves pain, increases heat in the body, and induces a healthy flow during menstruation. Blend together a few pieces of ginger, two stalks of celery, half a glass of apple juice, and a few slices of pineapple in a juicer. Drink this once daily until the cysts are gone.