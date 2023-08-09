Easy cocktail recipes to try

Spending quality time with your closest friends is necessary to celebrate the unique and precious What better way to strengthen friendships than over delectable, refreshing cocktails? Here are some easy cocktail recipes.

Berry Lemonade Punch Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 Lt Hennessy V.S

600 ml Ruby Porto

200 ml Crème de mûre or Cassis

300 ml Simple Syrup

900 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

600 ml Cranberry or Raspberry Juice

900 ml Ginger Ale

250 g Blueberries

250 g Blackberries

250 g Raspberries

1 Lemon Cut into Wheels

Method:

Add ingredients to a punch bowl.

Stir to combine.

Add ice cubes to chill.

Ladle punch into glass, ensuring ample fruit in each serving

Coco Colada Cocktail

Ingredients:

45 ml Hennessy V.S

60 ml Coconut cream or Pina Colada Mix

15 ml Chocolate Syrup

15 ml Lime Juice

5 ml Amaretto

1 Orange slice and cherry

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice

Shake until chilled

Pour into collins glass

Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry

Glenmorangie Orange Mingle

Ingredients:

45 ml – Glenmorangie Original

2 ml – Orange Marmalade

10 ml – Aperol

15 ml – Lemon Juice

10 ml – Orange Juice

25 ml – Egg White

Orange Bitters

Garnish: Edible Flowers

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake

Double strain into a nick and nora glass

Garnish with bitters and edible flowers

The Orange Highball

Ingredients:

50ml (2oz) Glenmorangie Original

1/2 an orange

50ml (2oz) tonic water

50ml (2oz) soda water

Orange wedges, to garnish

Method:

Juice half an orange.

Then fill a highball glass with ice cubes and thick wedges of orange.

Finally, pour all your ingredients over the top, and prepare a suitably long toast!

French 75

Ingredients:

15ml – Lemon Juice

10ml – Sugar Syrup*

25ml – Belvedere Vodka

75ml – Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Method:

Shake everything except the Champagne

Strain into a highball glass

Top with the Champagne

Garnish with either a lemon slice or zest and serve with a smile.

Punch Romaine

Ingredients:

25ml – white rum

20ml – white wine

10ml – simple syrup

10ml – lemon juice

20ml – fresh orange juice

1 egg white

75ml – Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Method:

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker

Combine egg white, rum, wine, simple syrup, lemon and orange juice

Shake with cubed ice

Mold crushed ice into a ball and place in a large coupe glass

Pour drink around it and top with champagne

Garnish with orange peel

Belvedere Lakeside

Ingredients:

45 ml – Belvedere Lake Bartezek

15 ml Fino Sherry

25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml Honey Water (1:1)

2 chunks cucumber

10 ml – Lemon juice (optional)

Cucumber slice to garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously

Fine strain into a chilled coupette

Garnish

Belvedere Sunset Rose Martini

Ingredients:

45 ml – Belvedere Lake Bartezek

7.5 ml – Lillete Rose

1 Dash Crème de Peche

Garnish – Lemon Coin

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over cubed ice and stir

Fine strain into a chilled martini glass

Garnish

Chandon State of Mind

Ingredients:

Chandon Brut – 150ml

Lychee Juice – 30ml

Ginger Syrup – 7ml

Lime Juice – 5ml

Orange Blossom Water – a spray

Orange Peel Twist – for garnish

Fresh Basil – for garnish

Edible Flower – for garnish

Method:

Chill over ice

Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice

Top up with bubbling Chandon Brut