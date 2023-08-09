Easy cocktail recipes to try

Spending quality time with your closest friends is necessary to celebrate the unique and precious What better way to strengthen friendships than over delectable, refreshing cocktails? Here are some easy cocktail recipes.
Berry Lemonade Punch Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 Lt Hennessy V.S
600 ml Ruby Porto
200 ml Crème de mûre or Cassis
300 ml Simple Syrup
900 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
600 ml Cranberry or Raspberry Juice
900 ml Ginger Ale
250 g Blueberries
250 g Blackberries
250 g Raspberries
1 Lemon Cut into Wheels
Method:
Add ingredients to a punch bowl.
Stir to combine.
Add ice cubes to chill.
Ladle punch into glass, ensuring ample fruit in each serving
Coco Colada Cocktail
Ingredients:
45 ml Hennessy V.S
60 ml Coconut cream or Pina Colada Mix
15 ml Chocolate Syrup
15 ml Lime Juice
5 ml Amaretto
1 Orange slice and cherry
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice
Shake until chilled
Pour into collins glass
Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry
Glenmorangie Orange Mingle
Ingredients:
45 ml – Glenmorangie Original
2 ml – Orange Marmalade
10 ml – Aperol
15 ml – Lemon Juice
10 ml – Orange Juice
25 ml – Egg White
Orange Bitters
Garnish: Edible Flowers
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake
Double strain into a nick and nora glass
Garnish with bitters and edible flowers
The Orange Highball
Ingredients:
50ml (2oz) Glenmorangie Original
1/2 an orange
50ml (2oz) tonic water
50ml (2oz) soda water
Orange wedges, to garnish
Method:
Juice half an orange.
Then fill a highball glass with ice cubes and thick wedges of orange.
Finally, pour all your ingredients over the top, and prepare a suitably long toast!
French 75
Ingredients:
15ml – Lemon Juice
10ml – Sugar Syrup*
25ml – Belvedere Vodka
75ml – Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial
Method:
Shake everything except the Champagne
Strain into a highball glass
Top with the Champagne
Garnish with either a lemon slice or zest and serve with a smile.
Punch Romaine
Ingredients:
25ml – white rum
20ml – white wine
10ml – simple syrup
10ml – lemon juice
20ml – fresh orange juice
1 egg white
75ml – Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial
Method:
In an ice-filled cocktail shaker
Combine egg white, rum, wine, simple syrup, lemon and orange juice
Shake with cubed ice
Mold crushed ice into a ball and place in a large coupe glass
Pour drink around it and top with champagne
Garnish with orange peel
Belvedere Lakeside
Ingredients:
45 ml – Belvedere Lake Bartezek
15 ml Fino Sherry
25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
25 ml Honey Water (1:1)
2 chunks cucumber
10 ml – Lemon juice (optional)
Cucumber slice to garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously
Fine strain into a chilled coupette
Garnish
Belvedere Sunset Rose Martini
Ingredients:
45 ml – Belvedere Lake Bartezek
7.5 ml – Lillete Rose
1 Dash Crème de Peche
Garnish – Lemon Coin
Method:
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over cubed ice and stir
Fine strain into a chilled martini glass
Garnish
Chandon State of Mind
Ingredients:
Chandon Brut – 150ml
Lychee Juice – 30ml
Ginger Syrup – 7ml
Lime Juice – 5ml
Orange Blossom Water – a spray
Orange Peel Twist – for garnish
Fresh Basil – for garnish
Edible Flower – for garnish
Method:
Chill over ice
Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice
Top up with bubbling Chandon Brut