Last minute Diwali gifting ideas to consider

Diwali gifting ideas: Choosing a gift can be really tricky, and gifting useful things is a common trend on Diwali. The same old sweets and dry fruits has become a boring choice. Here are some great cost-effective gift option as well as useful and meaningful ones. These gift options can be customized according to the flow of your creativity.

Plants

Heading straight from the conventional to the unconventional green gift option. Gifting plants both indoor and outdoor is a very common trend this year. It is like gifting life to someone and that is one of the best things we can do today. Putting the plants in beautiful pots and gifting it to your loved ones with the box of sweets is the best festive Diwali gift.

Handmade gift items

There are a lot of trendy gift options that are not only handmade but at the same time make use of materials that are good for the environment like jute baskets, bags, paintings, decorative items etc these are handmade which is what makes them special. These gifts encourage handmade craft industry and people associated with it, fortunately India is a country which has a wealth of crafters who are holding strong passing their skills and craft from one generation to another only to keep the art form alive. Considering something handmade with the pack of chocolates is the great memorable gift for any person.

Gift hampers

Gift hampers are another amazing gift option for your loved ones. Preparing a basket full with sweets, decorative items, candles, God idols and customised food items can also be added in the hampers, with all these amazing gifts we can put some hand written notes which will the hamper more special. This hamper can be made according to one’s budget and liking.

Useful Gadgets

Everybody likes the latest and the newest gadgets and getting it as a Diwali gift makes it more special. The latest bluetooth speakers, headphones, automatic soap dispensers, inverter light bulbs, induction, beard trimmers etc are the best gifting item with the pack of sweets. These gifts can be used for longer period of time and will be most useful to anyone.

Home-baked cookies and cakes

If you are a baker or you know someone who bakes well then this Diwali make use of the backing skills and gift homemade cookies and cakes to your loved ones. These baked items can be packed impressively in jars or boxes. Customizing these items as healthy sweets, like sugar-free or multigrain cakes and cookies will make them more efficient and healthy gift options and don’t forget to put a special note.